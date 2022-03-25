Fire Watch issued for Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says the public should postpone outdoor burning during an issued Fire Watch in Charleston.

The watch is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

NWS says the effect means any fire will likely spread rapidly because of gusty winds and low humidity.

They also say fire officials should advise their crews in the field about the watch.

