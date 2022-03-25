SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Fire Watch issued for Saturday in Charleston

The watch is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
The watch is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service says the public should postpone outdoor burning during an issued Fire Watch in Charleston.

The watch is in effect from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

NWS says the effect means any fire will likely spread rapidly because of gusty winds and low humidity.

They also say fire officials should advise their crews in the field about the watch.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway
RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
The Charleston Police Department say police officers are investigating following a reported...
Police investigating following reported stabbing in West Ashley
Jennifer Michelle Jones was charged with domestic violence 1st degree.
Report: Woman stabbed man in leg, witness hit woman with bat
North Charleston Police say Kalea White, 15, was last seen Wednesday when she left home for her...
North Charleston Police search for missing teen

Latest News

A North Charleston councilmember is pushing to add more sidewalks and streetlights to several...
North Charleston councilmember says communities need more sidewalks, streetlights
The events began with a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by a flyover at the USS Yorktown....
Patriots Point celebrates Medal of Honor recipients
Shaletta Williams, 42, is charged with trafficking cocaine, 2.75 pounds; heroin, 7.6 grams; and...
Deputies arrest 2 in connection to drug trafficking, 110 lbs of marijuana seized
Hussein Abdoh was charged with kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence, according to...
Citadel finance professor suspended amid criminal charges