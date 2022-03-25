Identification kits to help families with autism in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People with Autism Spectrum Disorder in Beaufort County can register to receive an identification kit through a new partnership with the Lowcountry Autism Foundation and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Following registration for the LAF AID program, the person will receive a kit containing two neon bracelets, two shoe tags, and 25 temporary tattoos. Each will be imprinted with a unique identification number.

“This is to meet the sensory needs of the families, too,” Dr. Stacy Lauderdale-Littin of the Lowcountry Autism Foundation said. “Some children, or adults, don’t like the feeling of having a bracelet on, or they might not wear shoes with laces, so we want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to have that LAF AID.”

The number will allow first responders to more quickly identify a person, and provide help.

The program will launch on Saturday, March 26 in Beaufort County. In-person registration will be at the Sensory Playground across from the Bluffton Police Department from 11am to 1pm.

Dr. Lauderdale-Littin said the hope is for the LAD AID program to expand elsewhere in the lowcountry, pending funding.

Additional information can be found at https://www.lafinc.org/lafaid

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.