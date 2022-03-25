Infamous Columbia cold case marks 50 years, family seeking justice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The murder of Beatrice Riley remains a cold case after half a century. Riley’s death in 1972 remains an enduring mystery in the Columbia area. Her brother, Cedric Anderson, announced he’ll be speaking about her case alongside a Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) cold case investigator Friday.

The decades long investigation started the night her husband left their Harlem Street house. Investigators said someone came to the house shortly after her husband left and abducted the newly wed woman from her home.

Her body was found by a neighbor’s dog. She was located still wearing her blue house coat. Severely beaten, it is believed she knew her attacker because the house didn’t have signs of a forced entry.

Anderson was 10-years-old at the time of his sister’s murder.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.