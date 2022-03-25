SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Infamous Columbia cold case marks 50 years, family seeking justice

The cold case of Beatrice Riley's murder marks 50 years Friday, March, 25, 2022.
The cold case of Beatrice Riley's murder marks 50 years Friday, March, 25, 2022.(File photo of Beatrice Riley)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The murder of Beatrice Riley remains a cold case after half a century. Riley’s death in 1972 remains an enduring mystery in the Columbia area. Her brother, Cedric Anderson, announced he’ll be speaking about her case alongside a Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) cold case investigator Friday.

The decades long investigation started the night her husband left their Harlem Street house. Investigators said someone came to the house shortly after her husband left and abducted the newly wed woman from her home.

Her body was found by a neighbor’s dog. She was located still wearing her blue house coat. Severely beaten, it is believed she knew her attacker because the house didn’t have signs of a forced entry.

Anderson was 10-years-old at the time of his sister’s murder.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway
The Charleston Police Department say police officers are investigating following a reported...
Police investigating following reported stabbing in West Ashley
Jennifer Michelle Jones was charged with domestic violence 1st degree.
Report: Woman stabbed man in leg, witness hit woman with bat
North Charleston Police say Kalea White, 15, was last seen Wednesday when she left home for her...
North Charleston Police search for missing teen
The problems began earlier this year for tenants at The Radius of West Ashley apartment...
Dozens of tenants frustrated after 250% increase for water and sewage

Latest News

The events began with a wreath-laying ceremony, followed by a flyover at the USS Yorktown....
Patriots Point celebrates Medal of Honor recipients
The LAF AID kit contains various wearable forms of identification.
Identification kits to help families with autism in Beaufort County
Willie Lee Bethea, 41, is wanted for a Feb. 3 incident in which a woman was strangled and...
Deputies search for man wanted in kidnapping, assault
Shaletta Williams, 42, is charged with trafficking cocaine, 2.75 pounds; heroin, 7.6 grams; and...
Deputies arrest 2 in connection to drug trafficking, 110 lbs of marijuana seized
Hussein Abdoh was charged with kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence, according to...
Citadel finance professor suspended amid criminal charges