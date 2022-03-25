James Island residents concerned about safety from neighborhood beehives

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The James Island Town Council voted four to one on their first reading of an ordinance that would remove all limits or restrictions on beehives in the town.

Gary Wright, a James Island resident of over 20 years, says beekeeping is important but some people in the community might have safety concerns.

“I would say maybe people with smaller children might have an issue with it, I don’t particularly have one,” Wright said. “I have been all over the place all the time around here, if you leave them alone, they’ll leave you alone.”

Gary Walters, a Charleston Area Beekeepers Association member, says pollination is the most important aspect of bees. He says about 1/3 of the food we eat is a result of pollination.

Walters advises his community to speak with their neighbors before starting a hive. He knows that many are afraid of bees or have severe allergies to them.

“If you’re in close proximity to your neighbors, ask your neighbors if they would mind,” Walters said.

The bees on Walters’ property often wander around the community. Therefore, he says to place your hive out of reach from doors leading to your house or your neighbors.

Walters says getting stung occasionally is one of the cons to beekeeping, but he wants the community to not be afraid because of the importance of having them.

“Albert Einstein said if the honey bee ever goes extinct humans will go extinct about four years later,” Walters said. “The smartest man in the world said the honeybees are important and I agree with him.”

The council will hold the second and final reading for this ordinance next month.

