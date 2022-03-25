SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC unemployment rate holds steady, 100K+ jobs open

South Carolina's unemployment rate held at 3.5% in February, according to the latest data...
South Carolina's unemployment rate held at 3.5% in February, according to the latest data released Friday from the state's Department of Employment and Workforce.(Storyblocks)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials say the state’s unemployment rate held steady from January to February.

The latest data released Friday by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce shows the state’s unemployment rate held at 3.5%.

“However, while we have 46,353 more employees working in February 2022 than there were in February 2020, employer demand is still high,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. “We currently have more than 112,000 job postings in SC Works Online Services, which is approximately 41,000 more postings than there were prior to the pandemic.”

For February, the state’s labor force is up to 2.38 million, nearly 62,000 more than the pre-pandemic February 2020 total.

But Ellzey said the state’s February 2022 labor participation rate of 57.2% is slightly lower than February 2020′s 57.4%.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department say police officers are investigating following a reported...
Police investigating following reported stabbing in West Ashley
Jennifer Michelle Jones was charged with domestic violence 1st degree.
Report: Woman stabbed man in leg, witness hit woman with bat
North Charleston Police say Kalea White, 15, was last seen Wednesday when she left home for her...
North Charleston Police search for missing teen
Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway
The problems began earlier this year for tenants at The Radius of West Ashley apartment...
Dozens of tenants frustrated after 250% increase for water and sewage

Latest News

Handcuffs on wooden table generic
State agents arrest former deputy for allegedly drawing weapons in front of two others
A crash on the I-26 eastbound ramp towards I-526 has closed one lane and caused traffic backups...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash closes exit ramp at I-26 eastbound, I-526 merge
A mobile Holocaust education exhibit will be in the Lowcountry for the next week, and Friday is...
Traveling Holocaust exhibit on display in Charleston starting Friday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway