South Carolina top scorer Couisnard enters transfer portal

South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard celebrates after the Gamecocks beat Kentucky in...
South Carolina guard Jermaine Couisnard celebrates after the Gamecocks beat Kentucky in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday, Jan .15, 2020. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)(Travis Bell | Sideiine Carolina)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s leading scorer Jermaine Couisnard has entered the transfer portal a day after Lamont Paris was named the Gamecocks new men’s basketball coach.

Team spokesman Michael DeBates said in an email Friday that the fourth-year guard was in the NCAA portal.

Couisnard averaged 12 points a game last season for South Carolina, which went 18-13. His decision means Paris will be without the team’s top three scorers from this past season.

Second-leading scorer Erik Stevenson had entered the portal earlier this week and James Reese V has finished his eligibility. Paris said he would have individual meetings with players soon.

