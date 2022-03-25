State agents arrest former deputy for allegedly drawing weapons in front of two others

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State agents say they arrested a former Dorchester County Sheriff’s Deputy on Thursday for drawing his issued gun and Taser in front of two people in October 2020.

Christopher Brooks, 34, was arrested for 3rd-degree assault and battery after an investigation from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED says the investigation found Brooks “willfully and unlawfully” drew his pistol and Taser in front of two people “while explaining what kind of day he was having” on Oct. 16, 2020.

An affidavit states Brooks admitted to spark testing his Taser but denied unholstering his duty pistol in an apartment complex office while wearing his sheriff’s office uniform.

Both victims said Brooks did not point either weapon in their direction with one saying she feared for her life, the affidavit states.

Brooks was being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

