SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

State agents arrest former deputy for allegedly drawing weapons in front of two others

Handcuffs on wooden table generic
Handcuffs on wooden table generic(Gray News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State agents say they arrested a former Dorchester County Sheriff’s Deputy on Thursday for drawing his issued gun and Taser in front of two people in October 2020.

Christopher Brooks, 34, was arrested for 3rd-degree assault and battery after an investigation from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

SLED says the investigation found Brooks “willfully and unlawfully” drew his pistol and Taser in front of two people “while explaining what kind of day he was having” on Oct. 16, 2020.

An affidavit states Brooks admitted to spark testing his Taser but denied unholstering his duty pistol in an apartment complex office while wearing his sheriff’s office uniform.

Both victims said Brooks did not point either weapon in their direction with one saying she feared for her life, the affidavit states.

Brooks was being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department say police officers are investigating following a reported...
Police investigating following reported stabbing in West Ashley
Jennifer Michelle Jones was charged with domestic violence 1st degree.
Report: Woman stabbed man in leg, witness hit woman with bat
North Charleston Police say Kalea White, 15, was last seen Wednesday when she left home for her...
North Charleston Police search for missing teen
Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway
The problems began earlier this year for tenants at The Radius of West Ashley apartment...
Dozens of tenants frustrated after 250% increase for water and sewage

Latest News

A crash on the I-26 eastbound ramp towards I-526 has closed one lane and caused traffic backups...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash closes exit ramp at I-26 eastbound, I-526 merge
Source: Live 5
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Crash at I-26/I-526 merge causing backups
A mobile Holocaust education exhibit will be in the Lowcountry for the next week, and Friday is...
Traveling Holocaust exhibit on display in Charleston starting Friday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway