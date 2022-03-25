SC Lottery
State health dept. extends WIC increase through September

By Steven Ardary
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Women, Infants and Children Program is extending an increase of benefits for fruit and vegetable purchases through September, state health officials announced Friday.

The increased benefits provide $24 per month for children, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum participants and $47 per month for participants who breastfeed instead of the standard benefit amount.

“We are glad the federal government granted this extension, as it provides additional assistance to families across the nation, including here in South Carolina,” Berry Kelly, director of DHEC’s WIC program, said. “We will continue doing our part in making sure eligible residents have access to healthy food and nutrition resources for their families.”

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says extension comes from a funding package signed on March 15 giving the United States Department of Agriculture the ability to extend the increase.

More information on South Carolina’s WIC program can be found here.

