Sunshine returns with cooler weather for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - From much needed rainfall to much needed sunshine today across the Lowcountry! The rain and clouds moved offshore early Friday morning allowing for sunshine to kick off the end of our work and school week. A cold front will approach this afternoon with a round of clouds and perhaps a sprinkle or two. The wind will pick up today with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 70s today. Early evening clouds will clear out and cooler weather will move in overnight. It will be a chilly start to our Saturday with temperatures in the 40s. Sunny skies and breezy conditions are expected on Saturday with highs heading into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Our coldest nights will be Saturday and Sunday with morning lows in the upper 30s inland and low 40s at the beaches. We may even see a few patchy areas of frost by Monday morning in our coldest locations. Sunshine continues into next week with temperatures warming to 80 degrees by Tuesday.

TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. High 72.

SATURDAY: Sunny and Breezy. High 68.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 66.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.