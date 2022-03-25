Traveling Holocaust exhibit on display in Charleston starting Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A mobile Holocaust education exhibit will be in the Lowcountry for the next week, and Friday is the first day to check out the immersive, multimedia presentation.

The 360-degree video exhibit will be making several stops across the Charleston area from Mar. 25 to Apr. 1, and it’s complete free for visitors to see firsthand.

The exhibit, “The Cattle Car: Stepping in and Out of Darkness,” is in town as part of a partnership with the Charleston County Public Library, the Jewish Federation of Charleston, Southern NCSY and Shadowlight, according to a release.

The exhibit takes place in an exact replica of a cattle car that was used to transport Jewish people and other targeted groups to concentration camps during World War II, according to Erica Grohoski, the Makerspace Coordinator for the Charleston County Public Library.

At the exhibit, visitors will watch videos and listen to audio, and through survivors’ testimony, they will have a chance to learn new information about the Holocaust and reflect on and remember what happened, Grohoski says.

“You are going to be put into a situation where you are actually going to actually feel what it felt like to stand in somebody else’s shoes at that time,” she says. “The images on the walls are all around you, and the sounds come from all around you. It would just be like you would be surrounded by people in this cattle car.”

The presentation is meant to be powerful and emotional but also educational. It progresses through history and illustrates how hate and intolerance persist today, according to a release from the Hate Ends Now Tour.

“This unique approach to Holocaust education engages the senses and creates a lasting impression that will not only help young people understand the consequences of antisemitic attacks and bigotry in America, it will also teach them to stand up against ignorance and hate,” Arielle Nakdimon, the Regional Director of Community Engagement for the Hate Ends Now Tour, said in a statement.

“The Cattle Car: Stepping in and Out of Darkness” will be on display at the following times:

March 25 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.): Bees Ferry West Ashley Library 3035 Sanders Rd, Charleston 29414

March 27 (12 p.m. - 4 p.m.): Congregation Dor Tikvah 1645 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd, Charleston 29407 Opening Ceremony at Noon with remarks from Charleston Mayor John J. Tecklenburg and Senator Tim Scott

March 28 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.): Congregation Dor Tikvah 1645 Raoul Wallenberg Blvd, Charleston 29407

March 29 - April 1: Wando Mt. Pleasant Library 1400 Carolina Park Blvd, Mt. Pleasant 29466 March 29: Open from 10a-6p Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. with Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie & Holocaust Survivor Joe Engel Attendees will receive a copy of To Auschwitz and Back: The Joe Engel Story while supplies last, thanks to a grant from the S.C. Holocaust Council

March 30 & 31: Open from 4 - 6 p.m. *Reserved for school field trips until 4 p.m.

April 1: Open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The exhibit is recommended for everyone ages 12 and older.

