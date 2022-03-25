SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Who are South Carolina’s national Medal of Honor recipients?

March 25 is National Medal of Honor Day. Here is a look at the service members who have received the Medal of Honor accredited to South Carolina.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Medal of Honor represents two core values: extraordinary heroism and extraordinary bravery.

Friday, March 25 is National Medal of Honor Day, where across the country recipients of the Medal of Honor are recognized.

The Medal of Honor is accredited to the state where a recipient enrolled in the military.

The following service members earned the Medal of Honor accredited to South Carolina:

  • Webster Anderson
  • Thomas E. Atkins
  • Charles H. Barker
  • William Kyle Carpenter
  • Christopher Andrew Celiz
  • James C. Dozier
  • Middleton Stuart Elliott
  • Edward Floyd
  • Gary Evans Foster
  • Thomas Lee Hall
  • James D. Heriot
  • Richmond H. Hilton
  • James D. Howe
  • John T. Kennedy
  • Robert S. Kennemore
  • Noah O. Knight
  • George L. Mabry
  • John James Mcginty Iii
  • William A. Mcwhorter
  • William A. Moffett
  • Robert Allen Owen
  • Thomas P. Payne
  • Furman L. Smith
  • Freddie Stowers
  • Daniel Augustus Joseph Sullivan
  • Michael Edwin Thornton
  • Donald Leroy Truesdell
  • John C. Villepigue
  • Lewis G. Watkins
  • William H. Walling
  • Lewis G. Watkins
  • Charles Q. Williams
  • James E. Williams

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway
The Charleston Police Department say police officers are investigating following a reported...
Police investigating following reported stabbing in West Ashley
Jennifer Michelle Jones was charged with domestic violence 1st degree.
Report: Woman stabbed man in leg, witness hit woman with bat
North Charleston Police say Kalea White, 15, was last seen Wednesday when she left home for her...
North Charleston Police search for missing teen
The problems began earlier this year for tenants at The Radius of West Ashley apartment...
Dozens of tenants frustrated after 250% increase for water and sewage

Latest News

insert
Deputies arrest 2 in connection to drug trafficking, 110 lbs of marijuana seized
Hussein Abdoh was charged with kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence, according to...
Citadel finance professor suspended amid criminal charges
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Applications for Dorchester District Two virtual options close Friday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mariupol theater death toll around 300
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sen. Manchin will vote to confirm Judge Jackson