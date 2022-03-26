Cadets honored at The Citadel’s Recognition Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During one of The Citadel’s most important weekends, cadets in the class of 2025 were officially recognized as members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets.

Cadets made their iconic march to Marion Square, where they renewed cadet oaths on Saturday. They faced the site of The Citadel’s first campus while taking the oath.

“Recognition Day is one of the most important events for a cadet,” the college said. “It means the end of the fourth-class system and the months of rules and restrictions that accompany it. Being recognized is the culmination of their knob year, and it is the first major step as they progress through The Citadel’s four-year system of developing principled leaders.”

Recognition Day started with The Gauntlet, a series of “grueling, physical exercises” on Friday.

For two years, changes were made to Recognition Day because of COVID.

