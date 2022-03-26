Charleston Co. Acceleration Schools receive $50,000 grant for teacher retention and morale

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Teaching during the pandemic brought educators many new challenges and stressors, causing some to call it quits on the classroom.

The Charleston County School District is implementing a new program within their Acceleration Schools which will bring attention to teacher burnout, low morale, and retention.

CCSD is one of 13 other districts in the country receiving a grant of $50,000.

This grant is being awarded by the Novo Foundation. The district said it’s going to CCSD’s 15 Acceleration Schools. The district said these schools are typically underperforming in academics.

Teachers benefitting from this grant said they appreciate the extra push.

“This is a way for us to bring teachers together and to study what the problems are with teacher retention and what the concerns are with teacher morale,” said Jacqueline Haynes, associate superintendent for CCSD’s Acceleration Schools.

The goal of the grant, according to the district, is to help teachers connect and collaborate to help fix challenges educators in these schools are facing.

“When you’re working with Title I students and Title I schools on a daily basis and when you have an associate superintendent throwing everything at you like, ‘We need this curriculum. We need that curriculum,’ We really have to pay attention to teacher morale.’”

Mike Diana is a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Simmons-PInckey Middle School. He said he’s looking forward to this new program since he said it gives teachers a chance to voice their struggles and to find solutions.

“Sometimes, you don’t feel heard. You know, it’s a big district, especially with the school like this that students have a lot of needs, it’s extremely important to get that teacher input and to really feel what it’s like every day,” Diana said.

Diana said working at a Title I school comes with its unique responsibilities, which he said end up falling on teachers and makes their jobs a bit more stressful.

“It feels like there’s a lot weighing down on us, and when you put that added pressure, that can sometimes spill over in the classroom and even affect the learning in the room,” Diana said.

Teachers will meet in groups, sometimes during the day or after school to talk about their needs and find healthy ways the district can address them.

“It may mean bringing in a speaker or two to have us have those conversations like, ‘What does it take to keep teachers here?’” said Haynes.

District leaders said the grant comes at a perfect time following an intense period teachers have had during the pandemic which Diana said he hopes will truly make a difference.

“To hear that there’s a willingness to sort of look at the situation that we have currently and try to fix some of the stressors in this overwhelmingly field some teachers have, I think it’s very nice,” Diana said.

The first session for teachers in the new program will happen Tuesday, March 29.

The district said teachers will be compensated for their time in these studies and courses when they’re held outside of school hours.

