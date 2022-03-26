The Citadel wins series opener over George Mason

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel pitching staff was able to get out of a pair of jams late in the game to propel the Bulldogs to a 6-3 victory over George Mason Friday afternoon in the series opener inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 6, George Mason 3

Records: The Citadel (15-6), George Mason (7-13)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning after Tilo Skole singled to left center and came in to score on Ryan McCarthy’s double deep into the gap in right center.

The Citadel extended the lead in the fourth inning as Noah Mitchell doubled to right center and hustled in to score on Travis Lott’s single to right field.

The Patriots got a run back in the sixth inning after a walk and single to start the inning set up a RBI single from Jordan Smith. The damage was limited to one run as the Bulldogs turned an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Mason tied the game in the seventh as they loaded the bases on three-straight walks to start the inning. Brett Stallings drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to left center. That would be all the Patriots would get as the next hitter lined into an inning-ending double play.

The Bulldogs quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the inning after a walk and a throwing error on a bunt put two on with no outs. Wesley Lane drove a single through the right side to score one run, and Dylan Costa followed with a RBI groundout.

Skole drove in the third run of the inning with a double to left field.

The Citadel added an insurance run in the eighth as McCarthy singled and stole second, then scored on Mitchell’s double to left.