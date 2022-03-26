Cougars Open CAA Play with 7-3 Win Over Huskies

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Trotter Harlan reached base five times and mashed a two-run home run and Ty Good and William Privette combined for 11 strikeouts to lead the College of Charleston to a 7-3 win over CAA preseason favorite Northeastern to open conference play on Friday evening at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 7, Northeastern 3

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (13-9, 1-0 CAA), Northeastern (12-9-1, 0-1 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars struck first with an RBI fielder’s choice by Preston Hall in the first.

Northeastern answered with one in the second to even the tally at 1-1.

Charleston regained the lead with two in the third on back-to-back two-out errors by the Huskies.

Harlan would extend the advantage to 6-1 putting an exclamation point on a three-run frame with a mammoth two-run bomb to left.

After Northeastern plated two in the seventh to cut the margin to 6-3, Charleston capped the scoring on a failed pickoff attempt in the eighth.

KEY COUGARS

Harlan reached base five times tying his career-high with three walks to go along with a single and a two-run homer.

Hall and Tyler Sorrentino each finished 2-for-5 with an RBI; Sorrentino scored two of the Cougars’ seven runs.

Ty Good collected his third win of the season fanning seven and battling his way through six and one-third innings.

William Privette struck out four in two shutout innings to earn his fourth save of the year.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

Junior JT Marr dropped a single into right in the first and has now reached base safely in all 22 games this season.

The Cougars are 10-1 this season when scoring in the first inning.

With the victory, Charleston snaps a three-game losing streak to Northeastern.

Charleston’s pitching staff held Northeastern to a 2-for-10 clip with runners in scoring position.

The Cougars scored five of their six runs with two outs.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Huskies will meet in game two of the weekend series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.

