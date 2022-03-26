SC Lottery
CSU drops series opener against UNC Asheville

Charleston Southern baseball
By CSU Athletics
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Charleston Southern baseball dropped the opener of a three-game set with UNC Asheville Friday night, falling 8-6 at Greenwood Baseball Field. The Bucs’ contest was highlighted by starter Kaleb Hill, as the lefty on surrendered one earned run in seven innings of work.

UNC Asheville (7-13, 2-2 Big South) struck first in the first frame, as a Robbie Burnett ground ball to short brought Ty Kaufman around to score and claim the first lead of the game.

Charleston Southern (10-14, 2-2 Big South) answered back in a big way in its next at-bat, striking for four in the second. Ajay Sczepkowski opened the rally with a solo shot to left right before a Connor Carter double. Carter would later come around to score on a wild pitch prior to a Tyrell Brewer double plated Peyton Basler and Connor Aldrich.

The home team would not be outdone, as UNC Asheville laid claim to the remainder of the second frame. A bases-loaded walk scored Dominic Freeberger before a Dylan Bacot triple returned the favor to Freeberger while also scoring Grayson Presler, PJ Heintz and Cam Johnson. Bacot would then come around to score on an infield hit.

10 of the 14 total runs were scored in the first two innings, as pitching became the story the rest of the way. Charleston Southern’s started Kaleb Hill only got better down the stretch, working through seven innings of only one-earned ball. The Bulldogs elected to call on the bullpen early, using a handful of relievers to work through the rest of the contest.

Peyton Mills would be the next to make an impact for CSU, as the defensive substitution came on in the third and made the most of it in the fourth with a solo shot to center to bring the Bucs to within one.

UNC Asheville got insurance runs in the sixth and the eighth, as Kaufman did the damage in both frames. A sacrifice fly in the sixth and a single through the right side in the eighth proved to be enough for the Bulldogs. Hayden Harris made things interesting in the ninth for CSU, leading the frame off with a solo shot but that was all the noise Charleston Southern would make.

Kaleb Hill (L, 2-1) gets the loss for Charleston Southern after going seven complete. Hill’s seven innings were dominate from start to finish, giving up just one earned run across seven hits.

Blake Little (W, 1-0) gets credited with the win for the Bulldogs after coming on in the second and working through 2.2 innings, giving up just one hit and no runs.

UP NEXT The Big South weekender continues Saturday, March 26 with game two of the three game set with UNC Asheville. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Baseball Field.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

