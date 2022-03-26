SC Lottery
Event hands out prom dresses to Charleston students

The event, hosted by the Charleston Cinderella Project, took place at John Wesley United...
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 60 high schoolers in the Charleston area got their hands on free dresses, jewelry, purses and shawls on Saturday.

The event, hosted by the Charleston Cinderella Project, took place at John Wesley United Methodist Church.

More than 1400 dresses were on display at the church, thanks to donations from the community.

Prom dresses at the event.
Prom dresses at the event.(Live 5)

The Charleston Cinderella Project says this event has been happening since 2001.

Live 5′s own Lisa Weismann was there volunteering.

