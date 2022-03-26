Event hands out prom dresses to Charleston students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Around 60 high schoolers in the Charleston area got their hands on free dresses, jewelry, purses and shawls on Saturday.

The event, hosted by the Charleston Cinderella Project, took place at John Wesley United Methodist Church.

More than 1400 dresses were on display at the church, thanks to donations from the community.

Prom dresses at the event. (Live 5)

The Charleston Cinderella Project says this event has been happening since 2001.

