FIRST ALERT: Enhanced Fire Weather Threat Today!

Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s, we warm into the low 70s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It will be very breezy today. Factoring in a strong breeze and low humidity, outdoor burning is not recommended. In fact, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for our area through 8:00 this evening. This means the fire weather threat is elevated today, use caution. Temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s tonight with a clear sky. Not as breezy Sunday with more sunshine, highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine continues into next week with high pressure in control. Temperatures warm into the low 80s by the middle of the week ahead of another cold front.

TODAY: Sunny and Breezy. High 72, Low 41.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 66, Low 42.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 67, Low 49.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 75, Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 82, Low 66.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Likely. High 80, Low 63.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

