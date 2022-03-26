SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Here’s how gas prices changed in Charleston in the last week

Average national gas prices per gallon have fallen by 9 cents since hitting a record high of...
Average national gas prices per gallon have fallen by 9 cents since hitting a record high of $4.33 two weeks ago.(Live 5/File)
By Stacker Web Staff
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Stacker) - Thursday marked one month since Russia invaded and waged war against Ukraine, causing unprecedented volatility in the global oil market.

Average national gas prices per gallon have fallen by 9 cents since hitting a record high of $4.33 two weeks ago.

Despite the cool off, gas prices remain well above the $4 threshold, and some politicians are looking for ways to offset this financial burden for Americans.

Click here to see the cheapest gas in your neighborhood.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Charleston-North Charleston metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of March 24. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.

Charleston, South Carolina by the numbers

Current price: $3.97

  • South Carolina average: $3.95

South Carolina gas tax: $0.23 per gallon (40th-highest among all states)

  • Week change: -$0.03 (-0.8%)
  • Year change: +$1.28 (+47.5%)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.05 (3/10/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

  1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.06
  2. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA: $6.03
  3. Ventura, CA: $6.01

Metros with the least expensive gas

  1. Amarillo, TX: $3.60
  2. Tulsa, OK: $3.63
  3. Henderson, KY: $3.63

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

  1. Pennsylvania: $0.59
  2. California: $0.53
  3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

  1. Alaska: $0.0895
  2. Hawaii: $0.16
  3. Virginia: $0.162

House Democrats Mike Thompson, John Larson, and Lauren Underwood introduced the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 last week that would give individuals making $75,000 or less a $100 check each month that gas prices exceed $4 per gallon.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed sending payments of $400 per vehicle, capped at two, directly to state residents. It remains to be seen if either proposal will pass.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Jana Daley said one of her drivers, Damien Rose, saw the crash and rescued a child who was...
Video shows delivery driver rescuing child following crash on SC highway
Shaletta Williams, 42, is charged with trafficking cocaine, 2.75 pounds; heroin, 7.6 grams; and...
Deputies arrest 2 in connection to drug trafficking, 110 lbs of marijuana seized
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect sought in a shooting at a...
Suspect surrenders to authorities following shooting at Food Lion
Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in South Carolina using data from...
These 20 communities rank with the worst commutes in South Carolina

Latest News

The Charleston County School District is implementing a new program within their Acceleration...
Charleston Co. Acceleration Schools receive $50,000 grant for teacher retention and morale
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Acceleration Schools receive $50,000 grant for teacher retention and morale
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Acceleration Schools receive $50,000 grant for teacher retention and morale
A North Charleston councilmember is pushing to add more sidewalks and streetlights to several...
North Charleston councilmember says communities need more sidewalks, streetlights
VIDEO: One week until Cooper River Bridge Run
VIDEO: One week until Cooper River Bridge Run