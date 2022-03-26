Nexans High Voltage in Berkeley Co. reveals new ship

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County plant has added a new tool to its arsenal that will help connect underwater high voltage electrical cables to offshore wind farms.

Nexans High Voltage has revealed the Aurora, which the company says will play a vital role as the U.S. pushes for more clean energy in the years to come.

The Aurora can hold up to 10,000 tons of underwater high voltage electrical cables that are built at the plant just outside of Goose Creek and can go into waters previously considered too shallow.

It is a ship capable of installing the cables to offshore wind farms, such as an upcoming project off the Carolina coast.

The U.S. plans to auction over 110,000 acres of offshore areas near Myrtle Beach that could power up to 500,000 homes. The auction will be held in May.

Brian Boan, the director of Facilities and Industrial Products, says the Aurora could help connect those wind turbines to the mainland.

“It’s strategically built that we can lay cables anywhere in the world, shallow water, deep water,” Boan said. “We can outfit the vessel with many different installations, means and criterias, so we can handle just about any project that any client has in the world in the subsea market.”

The Aurora’s first assignment will be connecting cables from North America to an offshore wind farm off the Scottish coast.

