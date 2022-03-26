No injuries following helicopter accident in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a helicopter accident in Myrtle Beach that left no one injured.

Crews with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the AVX Corporation parking lot off of 17th Ave S on Saturday. AVX is a manufacturer of electronic components, according to their website.

There were four passengers on board; none of them suffered any major injuries, firefighters say.

Picture from the scene. (Myrtle Beach Fire Department)

The Myrtle Beach Airport Fire Department is also investigating the accident.

No official word yet on the cause of the accident.

The incident was first tweeted about by the Myrtle Beach Fire Department around 6:10 p.m.

MBFD responded to a helicopter accident in the AVX parking lot off of 17th Ave S. 4 passengers were on board, but none had major injuries. Airport Fire and the FAA will be investigating the accident. #mbfd #helicopteraccident pic.twitter.com/LGNlgRroRr — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) March 26, 2022

