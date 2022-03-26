SC Lottery
Suspect surrenders to authorities following shooting at Food Lion

Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect sought in a shooting at a...
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect sought in a shooting at a grocery store has surrendered to authorities Friday night.(AP)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect sought in a shooting at a grocery store has surrendered to authorities Friday night.

The shooting happened at the Food Lion on Lady’s Island at 8:20 p.m. and injured one person.

SWAT members and deputies then searched the store for the suspect, but he was not found at the location, so authorities began to search the surrounding area.

Around 9:48 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the suspect turned himself in at the Beaufort County Law Enforcement Center where he was taken into custody.

A report states that a male victim was shot at least two times in the lower extremities by a male subject.

The victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment for his wounds.

