Prieto, Royak tied for lead at The Azalea, Romo 8 shots back

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 17-year-old Nicholas Prieto and 60-year-old Bob Royak each shot 5-under 66′s on Friday to hold the lead after the first round of The Azalea Invitational at the Country Club of Charleston.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports Analyst Tony Romo, who returned to the Lowcountry to play in the tournament for the 8th time, shot a 3-over 74 and is 8 shots back of the lead.

Prieto, who’s committed to play at South Florida, shot 5 birdies on the front 9 to build up his lead early in the day. Royak had 3 birdies on both the front and the back 9.

Both players had their only bogey of the day on hole 6.

Romo shot 3 birdies on the day compared to 6 bogeys.

Friday served as the first round of the tournament after Thursday’s play was washed out by the weather. The event will now be played as a three round tournament with cuts coming after Saturday’s second round.

Play will start on the weekend at 8 a.m.

