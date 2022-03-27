SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

500-pound bear captured and relocated in Tennessee

Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.
Officials in Tennessee captured a 500-pound bear.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wildlife officials in Tennessee captured and relocated a 500-pound bear.

The bear was known to dig through garbage, bird feeders and pet food around the campus of Tusculum University for years.

Recently, the bear has become more active and has been increasingly damaging property around the area.

Officials with Tennessee’s Wildlife Resources Agency and the Greenville Fire Department helped tranquilize the bear Thursday.

Crews relocated the bear to a remote area of the Cherokee National Forest.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect sought in a shooting at a...
Suspect surrenders to authorities following shooting at Food Lion
Gloria Williams was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping and interference...
‘I need my mother home’: Woman asks court to reduce sentence of woman who kidnapped her
Charleston Police are investigating a report of a man jumping a fence and attempting to kidnap...
Police: Man tried to kidnap child playing basketball at James Island school
The Avis-Budget Group says it will work with customers affected by an investigation into stolen...
Car rental company working with customers after investigation into car thefts, bills sent out

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken tries to calm allies ahead of possible Iran deal
North Charleston Police say a passenger in a vehicle was fatally shot late Saturday night by...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
Pattison's Academy students joined adult volunteers to ride along on 53 stationary bikes in...
Cyclists pedal to raise money for Charleston school