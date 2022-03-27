SC Lottery
After reviewing school surveillance video, police call attempted kidnapping report false

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 27, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police investigators say surveillance video from a James Island school where an attempted kidnapping was reported Saturday morning shows no such incident occurred.

The investigation into the alleged kidnapping attempt, which was reported at Murray-La Saine Montessori School just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, continued throughout the weekend, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The initial report stated two boys were playing basketball at the school when a man jumped over a fence and attempted to grab one of them by the arm.

“A verbal exchange occurred between the children, aged 10 and 11, and an unknown person while separated by the fence,” Wolfsen said. “No criminal activity was captured on video, and all persons left the area after the exchange.”

Wolfsen said police notified the parents of the children of their findings after reviewing the video.

