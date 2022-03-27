SC Lottery
Boston parking garage under construction collapses; 1 killed

BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under...
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed, killing one person. A second person was transported to an area hospital. Crews told WCVB-TV that the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening after a crane collapsed on areas that were under construction. Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him. Boston police officers, firefighters and emergency service personnel, and state police troopers all responded to assist.(POOL VIA WBZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Officials say several floors of a downtown Boston parking garage that was under construction collapsed, killing a construction worker.

A second person was transported to an area hospital.

Crews told WCVB-TV that the Government Center garage came down Saturday evening after a crane collapsed on the garage.

Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told the station that the collapse caused a construction worker who was in a construction vehicle to fall over the side of the garage.

His body was found under a pile of rubble.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told WCVB-TV that the person who died was a young man, but he did not identify him.

