The Citadel 5, George Mason 4
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel jumped out to an early lead and held off a late rally to defeat George Mason, 5-4, Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
Game Information
Records: The Citadel (16-6), George Mason (7-14)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 2-0
How it Happened
· The Patriots got on the board in the third inning after a leadoff walk came in to score on a double off the bat of Brett Stallings.
· The Bulldogs got the offense going in the third as Crosby Jones started the inning with a double and came in to score on an infield single from Dylan Costa.
· A wild pitch allowed a second run to score before Ryan McCarthy blasted a two-run shot to left center.
· The Citadel added an unearned run in the fourth when an infield single and an error allowed a run to score from second.
· Mason got back into the game in the sixth inning as they pushed across three runs. They scored the first run on a bases-loaded walk, and followed it up with a sacrifice fly. The third run would score on a wild pitch.
Inside the Box Score
· Ryan McCarthy continued to swing a hot bat as he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. It was his third-straight two hit game, and his second home run this week.
· Tilo Skole collected a pair of singles and scored a run.
· Crosby Jones added two hits and scored a pair of runs.
· Fisher Paulsen (3-1) picked up the victory as he allowed just one run on four hits over 5.0 innings.
· Devin Beckley (1) earned the save after throwing the final four innings, allowing three runs on four hits, while striking out five.
· The Bulldog pitchers combined to strand 10 Patriot base runners.
· The victory was the sixth straight for the Bulldogs and the eighth win in the last nine games.
On Deck
The teams play the final game of the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
