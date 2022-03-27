CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel jumped out to an early lead and held off a late rally to defeat George Mason, 5-4, Saturday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 5, George Mason 4

Records: The Citadel (16-6), George Mason (7-14)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 2-0

How it Happened

· The Patriots got on the board in the third inning after a leadoff walk came in to score on a double off the bat of Brett Stallings.

· The Bulldogs got the offense going in the third as Crosby Jones started the inning with a double and came in to score on an infield single from Dylan Costa.

· A wild pitch allowed a second run to score before Ryan McCarthy blasted a two-run shot to left center.

· The Citadel added an unearned run in the fourth when an infield single and an error allowed a run to score from second.

· Mason got back into the game in the sixth inning as they pushed across three runs. They scored the first run on a bases-loaded walk, and followed it up with a sacrifice fly. The third run would score on a wild pitch.

Inside the Box Score

· Ryan McCarthy continued to swing a hot bat as he went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs. It was his third-straight two hit game, and his second home run this week.

· Tilo Skole collected a pair of singles and scored a run.

· Crosby Jones added two hits and scored a pair of runs.

· Fisher Paulsen (3-1) picked up the victory as he allowed just one run on four hits over 5.0 innings.

· Devin Beckley (1) earned the save after throwing the final four innings, allowing three runs on four hits, while striking out five.

· The Bulldog pitchers combined to strand 10 Patriot base runners.

· The victory was the sixth straight for the Bulldogs and the eighth win in the last nine games.

On Deck

The teams play the final game of the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

