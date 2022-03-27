CSU falls after costly eighth frame

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Charleston Southern baseball dropped the second contest of a three-game set with UNC Asheville Saturday evening, falling 8-6 at Greenwood Baseball Field for the second day in a row.

The Bucs took the lead in the sixth, but a four-run eighth by UNC Asheville proved to be the difference. UNC Asheville (8-13, 3-2 Big South) struck first in the second frame, as a three-run inning set the tone early for the home team. All three runs came on one play, as a Grayson Preslar three-run shot made up the second frame. The Bulldogs would get one more in the fourth via a Dylan Bacot single scored Preslar.

Charleston Southern (10-15, 2-3 Big South) answered back in a big way in the sixth, taking the lead with a five-run frame. The scoring got underway with Hogan McIntosh getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, plating Peyton Basler.

Ajay Sczepkowski was the beneficiary of a Bulldog error that scored Tyrell Brewer and Hayden Harris.

The sixth inning continued to be a big one for the Buccaneers, as Connor Carter joined in on the fun with a sacrifice fly to center to score Nicolas Fazzari.

Austen Izzio then capped the frame off with a single up the middle to plate Sczepkowski and give CSU the 5-4 lead.

The contest would stay 5-4 in favor of the Bucs until the home-half of the eighth inning, as a Michael Groves three-run triple flipped the script and gave UNC Asheville the 7-5 advantage.

Groves would later come around to score on a passed ball as an insurance run. Charleston Southern found a run in the ninth as Peyton Mills scored on a Ryan Waldschmidt ground ball to short after Waldschmidt come on to pinch hit in the inning, but that was all CSU would see in the final stanza.

Krishna Raj (L, 2-1) gets the loss for Charleston Southern after coming on in the seventh and being charged with three earned on the triple in the eighth.

Jerry Couch gets the no decision after leaving the game with a 5-4 lead after five complete, giving up 11 hits and four earned. Justin Honeycutt (W, 2-0) gets credited with the win for the Bulldogs after coming on in the sixth and going the rest of the way. Honeycutt’s two runs surrendered are both unearned after just three hits.

UP NEXT

The Big South weekender continues Sunday, March 27 with the final installment of the three game set with UNC Asheville. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. at Greenwood Baseball Field.

