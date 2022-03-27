Cyclists pedal to raise money for Charleston school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A three-hour stationary bike ride raised money Saturday for a nonprofit school in West Ashley Saturday.

The nonprofit Pattison’s Academy is the sole provider of year-round education and rehabilitation support for children with severe disabilities and their families in the Lowcountry. Their goal is to maximize the potential of children they serve and to “shatter the glass ceiling of possibilities” for them.

Some of the students joined adult volunteers to ride along on 53 stationary bikes in school’s “Keeping the Pace” fundraiser’s 15th year.

“Not every one of our children can walk, but every one of our children can ride,” Pattison’s Academy Executive Director Paige Knowlson said. “So it’s been a celebration and our partnership between our community where our community gets to ride with their children and the children get to ride with their community and it’s a celebration of that partnership between our children and their community.”

The event is the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

