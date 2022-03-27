SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Firefighters battle downtown restaurant storage room fire

Crews responded at 11 a.m. to a fire reported in a storage room at the Stars Rooftop and Grill...
Crews responded at 11 a.m. to a fire reported in a storage room at the Stars Rooftop and Grill Room, the Charleston Fire Department said in a Twitter post.(Charleston Fire Department via Twitter)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire Sunday morning at a King Street restaurant.

Crews responded at 11 a.m. to a fire reported in a storage room at the Stars Rooftop and Grill Room, the Charleston Fire Department said in a Twitter post.

Sprinklers activated and contained the fire until the fire department arrived.

There were no injuries and firefighters reported minimal damage.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect sought in a shooting at a...
Suspect surrenders to authorities following shooting at Food Lion
Charleston Police are investigating a report of a man jumping a fence and attempting to kidnap...
Police: Man tried to kidnap child playing basketball at James Island school
Gloria Williams was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping and interference...
‘I need my mother home’: Woman asks court to reduce sentence of woman who kidnapped her
The Avis-Budget Group says it will work with customers affected by an investigation into stolen...
Car rental company working with customers after investigation into car thefts, bills sent out

Latest News

Raleigh Minning of North Charleston is a mom and owns a donut business she runs out of her home...
Lowcountry woman with cancer who can’t donate blood hosts blood drive instead
North Charleston Police say a passenger in a vehicle was fatally shot late Saturday night by...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
Pattison's Academy students joined adult volunteers to ride along on 53 stationary bikes in...
Cyclists pedal to raise money for Charleston school
Charleston Police are investigating a report of a man jumping a fence and attempting to kidnap...
Police: Man tried to kidnap child playing basketball at James Island school