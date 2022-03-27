Firefighters battle downtown restaurant storage room fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire Sunday morning at a King Street restaurant.

Crews responded at 11 a.m. to a fire reported in a storage room at the Stars Rooftop and Grill Room, the Charleston Fire Department said in a Twitter post.

Sprinklers activated and contained the fire until the fire department arrived.

There were no injuries and firefighters reported minimal damage.

