Firefighters battle downtown restaurant storage room fire
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire Sunday morning at a King Street restaurant.
Crews responded at 11 a.m. to a fire reported in a storage room at the Stars Rooftop and Grill Room, the Charleston Fire Department said in a Twitter post.
Sprinklers activated and contained the fire until the fire department arrived.
There were no injuries and firefighters reported minimal damage.
