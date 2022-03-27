James, Clanton lead after round 2 at The Azalea, Romo misses cut

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Future ACC rivals Ben James and Luke Clanton are tied atop the leaderboard at -2 after 2 rounds of The Azalea Invitational at the Country Club of Charleston.

James, who’s signed to play at Virginia next season, shot his 2nd straight 70 on Saturday. Clanton, who’s set to go to Florida State, shot a 72 after a 68 on Friday.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo shot a 79 on Saturday to finish at +11 to miss the cut. John Daly II, son of major champion John Daly, shot the same and also missed the cut.

Round 1 leaders Nicholas Prieto and Bob Royak, who each shot -5 in the 1st round on Friday, both shot +6 on Saturday and are 3 shots out of the lead going into Sunday’s final round.

Play on Sunday begins at 8:30 a.m.

