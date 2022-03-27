SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

James, Clanton lead after round 2 at The Azalea, Romo misses cut

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)(WMC Action News 5)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Future ACC rivals Ben James and Luke Clanton are tied atop the leaderboard at -2 after 2 rounds of The Azalea Invitational at the Country Club of Charleston.

James, who’s signed to play at Virginia next season, shot his 2nd straight 70 on Saturday. Clanton, who’s set to go to Florida State, shot a 72 after a 68 on Friday.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo shot a 79 on Saturday to finish at +11 to miss the cut. John Daly II, son of major champion John Daly, shot the same and also missed the cut.

Round 1 leaders Nicholas Prieto and Bob Royak, who each shot -5 in the 1st round on Friday, both shot +6 on Saturday and are 3 shots out of the lead going into Sunday’s final round.

Play on Sunday begins at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect sought in a shooting at a...
Suspect surrenders to authorities following shooting at Food Lion
Gloria Williams was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping and interference...
‘I need my mother home’: Woman asks court to reduce sentence of woman who kidnapped her
The Avis-Budget Group says it will work with customers affected by an investigation into stolen...
Car rental company working with customers after investigation into car thefts, bills sent out
Shaletta Williams, 42, is charged with trafficking cocaine, 2.75 pounds; heroin, 7.6 grams; and...
Deputies arrest 2 in connection to drug trafficking, 110 lbs of marijuana seized

Latest News

Gamecock baseball
Wimmer’s power, Palmetto State arms lift Gamecocks to series win over No. 4 Vanderbilt
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel 5, George Mason 4
VIDEO: Stingrays drop Saturday matchup with Lions
VIDEO: Stingrays drop Saturday matchup with Lions
VIDEO: 36-man cut made after Round 2 of the Azalea Invitational
VIDEO: 36-man cut made after Round 2 of the Azalea Invitational