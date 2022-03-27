Lowcountry woman with cancer who can’t donate blood hosts blood drive instead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston woman is looking to save lives while also facing a cancer diagnosis.

Raleigh Minning is a mom and owns a donut business she runs out of her home called “Made with Love Donuts.”

Minning was diagnosed with Stage 3C metastatic melanoma in 2018. She was 34 weeks pregnant at the time.

After 18 cancer treatments and 30 rounds of radiation, Minning says she’s now doing well. But says she was upset when she found out she was no longer able to donate blood.

With the blood shortage in the Lowcountry, she wanted to do something to help.

So Minning decided to partner with the Blood Connection to host a blood drive at her home in North Charleston on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 115 Palmetto Bluff Dr. in North Charleston.

“You never know when you might need it, or a family member might need it. My father actually had to have a blood transfusion once and it was in an emergency blood transfusion and it helped save his life,” Minning said.

Everyone who donates blood will get a free donut, made by Minning.

Minning wants other people to know how easy it is to your own blood drive. You can sign up to host a drive with the Blood Connection at their website.

