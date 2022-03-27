North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a passenger in a vehicle was fatally shot late Saturday night by someone in a different vehicle.

The incident happened somewhere between I-26 and Dorchester Road just after 11 p.m., police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Investigators say three males were traveling in one vehicle when someone in a second vehicle that approached opened fire.

One of the three people in the first vehicle died at the scene.

Police have not yet released a description of the gunman or the vehicle involved.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

No arrests have been made but the investigation is continuing, Jacobs said.

Anyone with information should call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

