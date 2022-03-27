SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting

North Charleston Police say a passenger in a vehicle was fatally shot late Saturday night by...
North Charleston Police say a passenger in a vehicle was fatally shot late Saturday night by someone in a different vehicle.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a passenger in a vehicle was fatally shot late Saturday night by someone in a different vehicle.

The incident happened somewhere between I-26 and Dorchester Road just after 11 p.m., police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Investigators say three males were traveling in one vehicle when someone in a second vehicle that approached opened fire.

One of the three people in the first vehicle died at the scene.

Police have not yet released a description of the gunman or the vehicle involved.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

No arrests have been made but the investigation is continuing, Jacobs said.

Anyone with information should call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect sought in a shooting at a...
Suspect surrenders to authorities following shooting at Food Lion
Gloria Williams was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping and interference...
‘I need my mother home’: Woman asks court to reduce sentence of woman who kidnapped her
Charleston Police are investigating a report of a man jumping a fence and attempting to kidnap...
Police: Man tried to kidnap child playing basketball at James Island school
The Avis-Budget Group says it will work with customers affected by an investigation into stolen...
Car rental company working with customers after investigation into car thefts, bills sent out

Latest News

Pattison's Academy students joined adult volunteers to ride along on 53 stationary bikes in...
Cyclists pedal to raise money for Charleston school
Charleston Police are investigating a report of a man jumping a fence and attempting to kidnap...
Police: Man tried to kidnap child playing basketball at James Island school
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bike Ride-a-Thon raises money for West Ashley school
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Police investigate attempted kidnapping at elementary school