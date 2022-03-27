SC Lottery
Police: Man tried to kidnap child that was playing basketball at a school

Police say it happened at Murray-La Saine Montessori School just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.(Gray News)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating an attempted kidnapping after a man tried to grab a child at a James Island elementary school.

Police say it happened at Murray-La Saine Montessori School just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Two boys were playing basketball when a man jumped over the fence, according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.

The man then attempted to grab one of them by the arm, but the children ran away unharmed, Wolfsen says.

Police say the children described the male as “heavy set.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

