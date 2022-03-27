Power surge lifts Cougars to series win over Huskies

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - JT Marr, Preston Hall and Donald Hansis each clubbed key home runs to lead College of Charleston to a 14-9 series-clinching win over Northeastern in a back-and-forth affair on Saturday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association play at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 14, Northeastern 9

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (14-9, 2-0 CAA), Northeastern (12-10-1, 0-2 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars struck first for the second straight day with a five-run first inning highlighted by a two-run double from Marr.

Hansis pushed the advantage to 7-0 with a line drive two-run home run in the third.

Northeastern fought back in the fourth plating five runs to close the gap to 7-5.

The Huskies put up their second straight crooked number in the fifth pushing across four runs to take a 9-7 lead on run-scoring doubles by Jeff Costello and Luke Beckstein.

Charleston answered in the sixth when Sam Cochrane dropped a two-run single into left to knot it up at 9-9.

Hall would put the Cougars back in front with a solo blast in the seventh.