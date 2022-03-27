SC Lottery
Power surge lifts Cougars to series win over Huskies

VIDEO: CofC starts practice for 2022 baseball season
By College of Charleston Athletics
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - JT Marr, Preston Hall and Donald Hansis each clubbed key home runs to lead College of Charleston to a 14-9 series-clinching win over Northeastern in a back-and-forth affair on Saturday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association play at Patriots Point.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 14, Northeastern 9

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (14-9, 2-0 CAA), Northeastern (12-10-1, 0-2 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • The Cougars struck first for the second straight day with a five-run first inning highlighted by a two-run double from Marr.
  • Hansis pushed the advantage to 7-0 with a line drive two-run home run in the third.
  • Northeastern fought back in the fourth plating five runs to close the gap to 7-5.
  • The Huskies put up their second straight crooked number in the fifth pushing across four runs to take a 9-7 lead on run-scoring doubles by Jeff Costello and Luke Beckstein.
  • Charleston answered in the sixth when Sam Cochrane dropped a two-run single into left to knot it up at 9-9.
  • Hall would put the Cougars back in front with a solo blast in the seventh.
  • Back-to-back wild pitches in the eighth brought in two insurance runs before Marr put an exclamation point on the frame with a two-run shot to right center.

KEY COUGARS

  • Marr drove in four runs in a 2-for-5 effort with a double and his third homer of the season.
  • Luke Wood delivered his second three-hit game in a week with a 3-for-5 performance.
  • Hansis reached base three times with a double, home run, a walk and two RBI.
  • Freshman Cole Mathis surrendered one run on three hits in three and two-thirds innings of relief work to earn his second collegiate victory.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

  • With his 2-for-5 day on Saturday, Marr has now reached base safely in all 23 games this season and now leads the team with 19 RBI.
  • Hall’s homer in the seventh was his team-leading fifth of the campaign.
  • Trotter Harlan went 1-for-4 and drew his CAA-best 24th walk of the season.
  • The Cougars are 11-1 this season when scoring in the first inning.
  • Charleston’s three home runs on Saturday marked its sixth multi-homer game this spring.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Huskies will meet in the series finale on Sunday morning with first pitch scheduled for 11:45 am at Patriots Point.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

