Power surge lifts Cougars to series win over Huskies
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - JT Marr, Preston Hall and Donald Hansis each clubbed key home runs to lead College of Charleston to a 14-9 series-clinching win over Northeastern in a back-and-forth affair on Saturday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association play at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 14, Northeastern 9
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)
Records: Charleston (14-9, 2-0 CAA), Northeastern (12-10-1, 0-2 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Cougars struck first for the second straight day with a five-run first inning highlighted by a two-run double from Marr.
- Hansis pushed the advantage to 7-0 with a line drive two-run home run in the third.
- Northeastern fought back in the fourth plating five runs to close the gap to 7-5.
- The Huskies put up their second straight crooked number in the fifth pushing across four runs to take a 9-7 lead on run-scoring doubles by Jeff Costello and Luke Beckstein.
- Charleston answered in the sixth when Sam Cochrane dropped a two-run single into left to knot it up at 9-9.
- Hall would put the Cougars back in front with a solo blast in the seventh.
- Back-to-back wild pitches in the eighth brought in two insurance runs before Marr put an exclamation point on the frame with a two-run shot to right center.
KEY COUGARS
- Marr drove in four runs in a 2-for-5 effort with a double and his third homer of the season.
- Luke Wood delivered his second three-hit game in a week with a 3-for-5 performance.
- Hansis reached base three times with a double, home run, a walk and two RBI.
- Freshman Cole Mathis surrendered one run on three hits in three and two-thirds innings of relief work to earn his second collegiate victory.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- With his 2-for-5 day on Saturday, Marr has now reached base safely in all 23 games this season and now leads the team with 19 RBI.
- Hall’s homer in the seventh was his team-leading fifth of the campaign.
- Trotter Harlan went 1-for-4 and drew his CAA-best 24th walk of the season.
- The Cougars are 11-1 this season when scoring in the first inning.
- Charleston’s three home runs on Saturday marked its sixth multi-homer game this spring.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Huskies will meet in the series finale on Sunday morning with first pitch scheduled for 11:45 am at Patriots Point.
