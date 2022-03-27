SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Rare Pokémon card sells for $420,000 at auction

Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.
Rare Pokémon Charizard card sells for $420k at auction.(PWCC Auction House)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It may be time to look through the attic for all those old Pokémon trading cards.

A rare 1999 Pokémon first edition Charizard card just went for $420,000 at auction.

According to the PWCC Auction House, the sale sets an all-time record for a base set Charizard card.

What made the card so valuable was its perfect Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) gem mint grading, which means that it’s condition was as good as brand new.

Only 121 cards have the designation out of the thousands sold over the past 25 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with the death of a...
Ex-nurse found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in medication error death
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect sought in a shooting at a...
Suspect surrenders to authorities following shooting at Food Lion
Charleston Police are investigating a report of a man jumping a fence and attempting to kidnap...
Police: Man tried to kidnap child playing basketball at James Island school
Gloria Williams was sentenced to 18 years after pleading guilty to kidnapping and interference...
‘I need my mother home’: Woman asks court to reduce sentence of woman who kidnapped her
The Avis-Budget Group says it will work with customers affected by an investigation into stolen...
Car rental company working with customers after investigation into car thefts, bills sent out

Latest News

Crews responded at 11 a.m. to a fire reported in a storage room at the Stars Rooftop and Grill...
Firefighters battle downtown restaurant storage room fire
Raleigh Minning of North Charleston is a mom and owns a donut business she runs out of her home...
Lowcountry woman with cancer who can’t donate blood hosts blood drive instead
President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will...
Blinken reassures allies ahead of possible Iran deal
A graffiti artist known as Mr. Dheo painted a large mural called "The Freedom Fighter" honoring...
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight