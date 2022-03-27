SC Lottery
Sunshine continues today with cooler temperatures!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control today, meaning we will see plenty of sunshine with cooler temperatures. With the sunshine and a northwesterly wind, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. A cool but pleasant spring day. Sunshine continues into next week with high pressure in control. Temperatures warm to near 80 degrees by the middle of the week ahead of another cold front. The front will cross the area on Thursday, showers and storms are likely later in the day.

TODAY: Sunny. High 68, Low 43.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 69, Low 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72, Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 82, Low 67.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms Likely. High 78, Low 60.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. An Isolated Shower Possible. High 79, Low 55.

