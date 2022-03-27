Troopers investigating deadly single-vehicle crash

SC Lottery
It happened on Interstate 95 at the 197-mile marker around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an investigation is underway following a deadly car crash in Orangeburg.

A 2003 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling north on Interstate 95, Master Trooper David Jones says.

The vehicle then ran right off the roadway and hit a signpost then a tree, Jones says.

A front-seat passenger died at the scene, troopers say. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to investigators.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

