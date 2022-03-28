1 person injured following shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday.

Officers responded around 5:25 p.m. to Rainey Drive and Campbell Court in response to a shooting.

At the scene, police found the man in his car unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Capt. Nelson Brown.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, Brown says.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

