Bridge Run Expo set to begin Thursday

If you're planning to run or walk during the Cooper River Bridge Run, there's an extra step you may need to take before Saturday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Those planning to run or walk during the Cooper River Bridge Run may have an important stop to make ahead of the start of Saturday’s race.

The Bridge Run Expo is the place where participants pick up the packets they need for the Bridge Run, including their bib number, computer timing chip and other important event information.

The expo kicks off Thursday at noon and runs through 8 p.m. at the Charleston Area Convention Center. It will then be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone who did not have their packet mailed to them must pick them up at the expo before Saturday morning.

The annual race started back in 1978.

