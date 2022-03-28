SC Lottery
Charleston considering bringing ‘micro units’ to help address affordable housing shortage

The city says it needs to build over 16,000 affordable housing units in the next 10 years to keep up with demand, and a councilmember believes bringing micro units to the city could put a dent in that number.(Charleston Planning Commission)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is considering a change that could bring smaller apartments to the area, but there’s a catch: you won’t have a parking spot.

The city says it needs to build over 16,000 affordable housing units in the next 10 years to keep up with demand.

Councilmember Ross Appel says bringing micro-units to the city could put a dent in that number.

“These micro-units are not going to be for everybody, but they’ll be for some people,” Appel said. “We need to keep innovating and coming up with ways that we can facilitate additional density while also making sure that we balance all of the other important issues.”

City documents say the units must be bigger than 250 square feet but no bigger than 375 square feet.

Each unit must also have its own kitchen, bed and bathroom but they would not come with a parking decal for cars.

“Our current zoning ordinances require you to provide parking spaces, and that’s one of the things that is making housing unaffordable,” Appel said. “It’s simply too difficult to build housing because it’s so hard to accommodate the number of parking spots off-site.”

These micro-units can only be built on specific areas on the peninsula. They must be built within three-quarters of a mile from the nearest grocery store and within a quarter-mile from a bus stop.

Danny Fulton lives on the peninsula and says these types of units could attract more people to the area.

“Especially for college students who can’t afford a car,” Fulton said. “It’s also a great thing for veterans to have a place that’s close to the VA hospital. Most of the things you need in Charleston itself is in bicycle range anyways and it will reduce the traffic.”

Council approved the proposed zoning change on the first reading during its last meeting but referred it back to the committee for further discussion.

“There’s nothing wrong with making sure we get this right, so we can have this as a successful example of what zoning reform can mean for affordable housing,” Appel said.

The proposed zoning change is expected to be brought back to the council for a second reading in the summer.

