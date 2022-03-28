Charleston’s 50 lowest-paying jobs ranked

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Stacker) - The Charleston-North Charleston area’s annual mean wage is $50,810 or 9.8% lower than national mean of $56,310.

But the lowest-paying occupation on this list brings in less than $19,000.

Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in the Charleston area using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and ranked them by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020.

Job descriptions are from O*NET.

50. Helpers - production workers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $29,570

#86 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National annual mean salary: $32,000

Employment: 239,340

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

49. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $29,450

#67 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 8,390

National- Annual mean salary: $33,710

Employment: 2,805,200

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.

48. Food preparation workers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $29,070

#301 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,130

National annual mean salary: $26,820

Employment: 793,590

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

47. Stockers and order fillers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $29,060

#173 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,850

National annual mean salary: $31,010

Employment: 2,210,960

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

46. Concierges

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,820

#23 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National annual mean salary: $35,310

Employment: 36,800

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Assist patrons at hotel, apartment, or office building with personal services. May take messages; arrange or give advice on transportation, business services, or entertainment; or monitor guest requests for housekeeping and maintenance.

45. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,770

#23 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National annual mean salary: $30,700

Employment: 14,120

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Drive ambulance or assist ambulance driver in transporting sick, injured, or convalescent persons. Assist in lifting patients.

44. Couriers and messengers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,660

#73 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 410

National annual mean salary: $33,010

Employment: 70,700

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.

43. Pharmacy aides

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,440

#63 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National annual mean salary: $32,250

Employment: 38,900

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.

42. Home appliance repairers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,290

#4 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National annual mean salary: $43,810

Employment: 27,640

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Repair, adjust, or install all types of electric or gas household appliances, such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, and ovens.

41. Counter and rental clerks

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,260

#69 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 760

National annual mean salary: $34,700

Employment: 368,300

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Receive orders, generally in person, for repairs, rentals, and services. May describe available options, compute cost, and accept payment.

40. Sewing machine operators

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,230

#83 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National annual mean salary: $29,420

Employment: 116,520

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

39. Bailiffs

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,000

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National annual mean salary: $51,730

Employment: 18,120

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Maintain order in courts of law.

38. Refuse and recyclable material collectors

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $27,890

#15 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National annual mean salary: $42,620

Employment: 120,850

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Collect and dump refuse or recyclable materials from containers into truck. May drive truck.

37. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $27,830

#157 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National annual mean salary: $28,150

Employment: 112,750

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

36. Cooks, restaurant

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $27,360

#190 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,620

National annual mean salary: $29,530

Employment: 1,109,650

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

35. Forest and conservation workers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $27,280

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National annual mean salary: $33,520

Employment: 6,490

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Under supervision, perform manual labor necessary to develop, maintain, or protect areas such as forests, forested areas, woodlands, wetlands, and rangelands through such activities as raising and transporting seedlings; combating insects, pests, and diseases harmful to plant life; and building structures to control water, erosion, and leaching of soil. Includes forester aides, seedling pullers, tree planters, and gatherers of nontimber forestry products such as pine straw.

34. Parking enforcement workers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $27,220

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National annual mean salary: $44,870

Employment: 7,560

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Patrol assigned area, such as public parking lot or city streets to issue tickets to overtime parking violators and illegally parked vehicles.

33. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $26,550

#132 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 830

National annual mean salary: $29,400

Employment: 341,660

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

32. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $26,510

#55 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National annual mean salary: $30,980

Employment: 98,810

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

31. Packers and packagers, hand

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $26,490

#143 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 980

National annual mean salary: $29,270

Employment: 599,270

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

30. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $25,810

#132 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,120

National annual mean salary: $30,630

Employment: 1,272,840

Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

29. Animal caretakers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $25,680

#167 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 740

National annual mean salary: $28,380

Employment: 193,660

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

28. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $25,670

#127 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National annual mean salary: $27,050

Employment: 113,150

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

27. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $25,240

#219 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 770

National annual mean salary: $26,900

Employment: 222,550

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

26. Library assistants, clerical

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,950

#48 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National annual mean salary: $30,740

Employment: 84,560

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

25. Food batchmakers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,860

#10 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National annual mean salary: $34,970

Employment: 153,270

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Set up and operate equipment that mixes or blends ingredients used in the manufacturing of food products. Includes candy makers and cheese makers.

24. Cooks, short order

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,840

#84 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National annual mean salary: $27,030

Employment: 123,350

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

23. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,670

#47 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,900

National annual mean salary: $31,410

Employment: 1,990,510

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

22. Driver/sales workers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,260

#30 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National annual mean salary: $31,870

Employment: 420,890

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

21. Cashiers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,200

#204 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 8,400

National annual mean salary: $25,710

Employment: 3,333,100

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

20. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,180

#124 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 480

National annual mean salary: $27,460

Employment: 254,650

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

19. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,070

#148 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,950

National annual mean salary: $28,010

Employment: 795,590

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

18. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $23,980

#118 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 410

National annual mean salary: $26,600

Employment: 179,890

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

17. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $23,920

#33 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,080

National annual mean salary: $34,360

Employment: 599,980

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.

16. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $23,910

#35 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National annual mean salary: $26,050

Employment: 31,980

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

15. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $23,670

#204 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 530

National annual mean salary: $26,300

Employment: 374,940

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

14. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $23,530

#29 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,390

National annual mean salary: $29,940

Employment: 387,300

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

13. Legislators

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $23,260

#17 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National annual mean salary: $53,560

Employment: 51,290

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Job description: Develop, introduce, or enact laws and statutes at the local, tribal, state, or federal level. Includes only workers in elected positions.

12. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $23,230

#64 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National annual mean salary: $26,390

Employment: 95,600

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

11. Fast food and counter workers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $22,490

#192 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 11,280

National annual mean salary: $24,540

Employment: 3,450,120

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

10. Substitute teachers, short-term

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $22,330

#25 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National annual mean salary: $36,090

Employment: 512,030

Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

9. Dishwashers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $22,250

#147 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 860

National annual mean salary: $25,600

Employment: 395,660

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

8. Amusement and recreation attendants

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $21,640

#98 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,560

National annual mean salary: $25,610

Employment: 248,190

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

7. Childcare workers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $21,520

#76 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 710

National annual mean salary: $26,790

Employment: 494,360

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

6. Cooks, fast food

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $21,140

#97 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 860

National annual mean salary: $24,300

Employment: 544,420

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast-food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

5. Parking attendants

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $21,100

#7 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National annual mean salary: $27,910

Employment: 123,790

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

4. Waiters and waitresses

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $20,420

#58 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,020

National annual mean salary: $27,470

Employment: 1,944,240

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

3. Baggage porters and bellhops

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $19,920

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 260

National annual mean salary: $29,060

Employment: 28,440

Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

2. Telemarketers

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $19,280

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National annual mean salary: $30,930

Employment: 117,610

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Solicit donations or orders for goods or services over the telephone.

1. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $18,890

#15 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,150

National annual mean salary: $24,800

Employment: 316,700

Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

