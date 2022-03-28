Charleston’s 50 lowest-paying jobs ranked
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Stacker) - The Charleston-North Charleston area’s annual mean wage is $50,810 or 9.8% lower than national mean of $56,310.
But the lowest-paying occupation on this list brings in less than $19,000.
Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in the Charleston area using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and ranked them by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020.
Job descriptions are from O*NET.
50. Helpers - production workers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $29,570
- #86 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National annual mean salary: $32,000
- Employment: 239,340
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.
49. Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $29,450
- #67 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 8,390
National- Annual mean salary: $33,710
- Employment: 2,805,200
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Manually move freight, stock, luggage, or other materials, or perform other general labor. Includes all manual laborers not elsewhere classified.
48. Food preparation workers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $29,070
- #301 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,130
National annual mean salary: $26,820
- Employment: 793,590
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.
47. Stockers and order fillers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $29,060
- #173 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,850
National annual mean salary: $31,010
- Employment: 2,210,960
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.
46. Concierges
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,820
- #23 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National annual mean salary: $35,310
- Employment: 36,800
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Assist patrons at hotel, apartment, or office building with personal services. May take messages; arrange or give advice on transportation, business services, or entertainment; or monitor guest requests for housekeeping and maintenance.
45. Ambulance drivers and attendants, except emergency medical technicians
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,770
- #23 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National annual mean salary: $30,700
- Employment: 14,120
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Drive ambulance or assist ambulance driver in transporting sick, injured, or convalescent persons. Assist in lifting patients.
44. Couriers and messengers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,660
- #73 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 410
National annual mean salary: $33,010
- Employment: 70,700
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.
43. Pharmacy aides
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,440
- #63 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National annual mean salary: $32,250
- Employment: 38,900
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.
42. Home appliance repairers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,290
- #4 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National annual mean salary: $43,810
- Employment: 27,640
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Repair, adjust, or install all types of electric or gas household appliances, such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, and ovens.
41. Counter and rental clerks
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,260
- #69 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 760
National annual mean salary: $34,700
- Employment: 368,300
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Receive orders, generally in person, for repairs, rentals, and services. May describe available options, compute cost, and accept payment.
40. Sewing machine operators
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,230
- #83 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310
National annual mean salary: $29,420
- Employment: 116,520
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.
39. Bailiffs
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $28,000
- #2 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National annual mean salary: $51,730
- Employment: 18,120
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Maintain order in courts of law.
38. Refuse and recyclable material collectors
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $27,890
- #15 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National annual mean salary: $42,620
- Employment: 120,850
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Collect and dump refuse or recyclable materials from containers into truck. May drive truck.
37. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $27,830
- #157 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National annual mean salary: $28,150
- Employment: 112,750
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.
36. Cooks, restaurant
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $27,360
- #190 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,620
National annual mean salary: $29,530
- Employment: 1,109,650
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.
35. Forest and conservation workers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $27,280
- #2 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National annual mean salary: $33,520
- Employment: 6,490
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Under supervision, perform manual labor necessary to develop, maintain, or protect areas such as forests, forested areas, woodlands, wetlands, and rangelands through such activities as raising and transporting seedlings; combating insects, pests, and diseases harmful to plant life; and building structures to control water, erosion, and leaching of soil. Includes forester aides, seedling pullers, tree planters, and gatherers of nontimber forestry products such as pine straw.
34. Parking enforcement workers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $27,220
- #2 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National annual mean salary: $44,870
- Employment: 7,560
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Patrol assigned area, such as public parking lot or city streets to issue tickets to overtime parking violators and illegally parked vehicles.
33. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $26,550
- #132 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 830
National annual mean salary: $29,400
- Employment: 341,660
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.
32. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $26,510
- #55 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National annual mean salary: $30,980
- Employment: 98,810
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.
31. Packers and packagers, hand
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $26,490
- #143 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 980
National annual mean salary: $29,270
- Employment: 599,270
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.
30. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $25,810
- #132 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,120
National annual mean salary: $30,630
- Employment: 1,272,840
Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree
Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.
29. Animal caretakers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $25,680
- #167 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 740
National annual mean salary: $28,380
- Employment: 193,660
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.
28. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $25,670
- #127 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National annual mean salary: $27,050
- Employment: 113,150
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.
27. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $25,240
- #219 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 770
National annual mean salary: $26,900
- Employment: 222,550
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.
26. Library assistants, clerical
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,950
- #48 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National annual mean salary: $30,740
- Employment: 84,560
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.
25. Food batchmakers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,860
- #10 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National annual mean salary: $34,970
- Employment: 153,270
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Set up and operate equipment that mixes or blends ingredients used in the manufacturing of food products. Includes candy makers and cheese makers.
24. Cooks, short order
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,840
- #84 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National annual mean salary: $27,030
- Employment: 123,350
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.
23. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,670
- #47 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,900
National annual mean salary: $31,410
- Employment: 1,990,510
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.
22. Driver/sales workers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,260
- #30 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National annual mean salary: $31,870
- Employment: 420,890
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.
21. Cashiers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,200
- #204 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 8,400
National annual mean salary: $25,710
- Employment: 3,333,100
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.
20. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,180
- #124 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480
National annual mean salary: $27,460
- Employment: 254,650
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.
19. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $24,070
- #148 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,950
National annual mean salary: $28,010
- Employment: 795,590
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.
18. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $23,980
- #118 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 410
National annual mean salary: $26,600
- Employment: 179,890
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.
17. Passenger vehicle drivers, except bus drivers, transit and intercity
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $23,920
- #33 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,080
National annual mean salary: $34,360
- Employment: 599,980
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Drive a motor vehicle to transport passengers on a planned or scheduled basis. May collect a fare.
16. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $23,910
- #35 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National annual mean salary: $26,050
- Employment: 31,980
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.
15. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $23,670
- #204 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 530
National annual mean salary: $26,300
- Employment: 374,940
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.
14. Cooks, institution and cafeteria
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $23,530
- #29 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,390
National annual mean salary: $29,940
- Employment: 387,300
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.
13. Legislators
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $23,260
- #17 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National annual mean salary: $53,560
- Employment: 51,290
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Job description: Develop, introduce, or enact laws and statutes at the local, tribal, state, or federal level. Includes only workers in elected positions.
12. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $23,230
- #64 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National annual mean salary: $26,390
- Employment: 95,600
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.
11. Fast food and counter workers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $22,490
- #192 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 11,280
National annual mean salary: $24,540
- Employment: 3,450,120
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.
10. Substitute teachers, short-term
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $22,330
- #25 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National annual mean salary: $36,090
- Employment: 512,030
Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.
9. Dishwashers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $22,250
- #147 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 860
National annual mean salary: $25,600
- Employment: 395,660
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.
8. Amusement and recreation attendants
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $21,640
- #98 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,560
National annual mean salary: $25,610
- Employment: 248,190
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.
7. Childcare workers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $21,520
- #76 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 710
National annual mean salary: $26,790
- Employment: 494,360
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.
6. Cooks, fast food
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $21,140
- #97 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 860
National annual mean salary: $24,300
- Employment: 544,420
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast-food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.
5. Parking attendants
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $21,100
- #7 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National annual mean salary: $27,910
- Employment: 123,790
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.
4. Waiters and waitresses
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $20,420
- #58 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,020
National annual mean salary: $27,470
- Employment: 1,944,240
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.
3. Baggage porters and bellhops
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $19,920
- #2 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260
National annual mean salary: $29,060
- Employment: 28,440
Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.
2. Telemarketers
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $19,280
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National annual mean salary: $30,930
- Employment: 117,610
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Solicit donations or orders for goods or services over the telephone.
1. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Charleston-North Charleston annual mean salary: $18,890
- #15 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,150
National annual mean salary: $24,800
- Employment: 316,700
Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential
Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.
