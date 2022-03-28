SC Lottery
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in North Charleston shooting

Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot in a vehicle in the North Charleston...
Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot in a vehicle in the North Charleston area this past weekend.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot in a vehicle in the North Charleston area this past weekend.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 25-year-old Marcus Imperial from Ridgeville died as a result of a gunshot wound on Saturday at 11:32 p.m. off of Ranger Drive.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said the victim was a passenger in a vehicle who was fatally shot by someone in a different vehicle.

The incident happened somewhere between I-26 and Dorchester Road just after 11 p.m., police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Investigators say three males were traveling in one vehicle when someone in a second vehicle approached and opened fire. One of the three people in the first vehicle died at the scene.

Anyone with information should call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

