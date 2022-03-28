Cougars complete sweep of Northeastern, 7-1

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. - Freshman Tyler Sorrentino started the day with three hits in four innings and four pitchers combined to hold Northeastern to one run as College of Charleston defeated the Huskies, 7-1, on Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point to complete a series sweep on the opening weekend of CAA play.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 7, Northeastern 1

Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)

Records: Charleston (15-9, 3-0 CAA), Northeastern (12-11-1, 0-3 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

Northeastern opened the scoring for the first time this weekend with an RBI single off the bat of Mike Sirota in the third.

Charleston wasted little in providing an answer pushing across four runs in the home half to take a 4-1 advantage.

The Cougars would stretch the lead to 6-1 on back-to-back run scoring extra-base hits from Sam Cochrane and Sorrentino in the fourth.

Preston Hall led off the fifth with a solo shot to cap the scoring.

Caswell Smith, Brooks Lucas and William Privette combined for four and two-thirds shutout innings of work in relief to seal the win.

KEY COUGARS

Sorrentino finished the day 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI out of the leadoff spot.

Cam Dean went 2-for-4, scored two runs and made several stellar plays at shortstop.

Trotter Harlan, JT Marr, Donald Hansis, Hall and Cochrane each drove in one run.

Connor Campbell got the start and held the Huskies to one run on five hits in four and one-third innings.

Privette slammed the door with three strikeouts in two scoreless frames.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

With the win, the Cougars complete the first series sweep of Northeastern in program history.

Marr extended his reached base streak to 24 games with an RBI single in the third.

Hall is the first Cougar to homer in back-to-back games this season and leads the team with six bombs.

Smith worked a scoreless inning to earn his first win of the campaign.

The Cougars held the Huskies to a 2-for-10 day with runners in scoring position as Northeastern stranded 12 runners.

NEXT UP

The Cougars will travel to Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday to take on Charlotte in midweek action. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Hayes Stadium on the Charlotte campus.