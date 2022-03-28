DD2 superintendent finalists to give presentation on first 45 days in office

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Three candidates for Dorchester School District Two superintendent have one last shot to speak to the board and the community before a final decision is made.

During a 6 p.m. board meeting on Monday, the candidates will present their plans for their first 45 days on the job.

Last week, the three candidates – Dr. Brenda Hafner, Dr. William “Shane” Robbins and Dr. Wesley “Todd” Trimble – took part in meet and greets with the community here.

Parents were able to ask questions to the three candidates in-person about their plans and vision to lead the district into the future.

Dr. Hafner serves as the Chief of Schools for Sumter County Schools. Dr. Robbins is the current superintendent for Kershaw County Schools. Dr. Trimble is the executive area director for high schools for Orange County Public Schools in Orlando, Florida.

Current DD2 Superintendent Joseph Pye will be retiring at the end of the school year after over 50 years in education.

He has been at the head of a district with 26,000 students and 4,000 employees for over two decades.

The board is expected to name the new superintendent during a special meeting next Monday night.

