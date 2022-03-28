Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office to make ‘major’ announcement on cold case
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference on what they are calling a “major” announcement regarding a cold case.
The presser will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the sheriff’s office in Summerville.
According to authorities, the announcement is concerning a homicide from over twenty years ago.
Investigators will also briefly discuss the facts surrounding the investigation.
