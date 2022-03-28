Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office to make ‘major’ announcement on cold case

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference on what they are calling a “major” announcement regarding a cold case.

The presser will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the sheriff’s office in Summerville.

According to authorities, the announcement is concerning a homicide from over twenty years ago.

Investigators will also briefly discuss the facts surrounding the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.