Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office to make ‘major’ announcement on cold case

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference on...
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference on what they are calling a “major” announcement regarding a cold case.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference on what they are calling a “major” announcement regarding a cold case.

The presser will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the sheriff’s office in Summerville.

According to authorities, the announcement is concerning a homicide from over twenty years ago.

Investigators will also briefly discuss the facts surrounding the investigation.

