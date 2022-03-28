Early-morning townhome fire displaces 9

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say an early-morning fire sent one person to the hospital and displaced nine people at a West Ashley townhome property.

The Charleston Fire Department says a 911 caller reported a fire at Castlewood Townhomes at 2:28 a.m. where smoke and fire was visible from the roof of a two-story, five-unit townhome building, Charleston Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said.

Firefighters quickly evacuated everyone from the building because of the amount of fire spreading within the attic space.

Charleston Police evacuated a second building out of an abundance of caution, he said.

The early-morning fire heavily damaged five units, displacing nine adults, Charleston firefighters say. (Charleston Fire Department via Facebook)

Charleston EMS treated one resident for smoke inhalation. They then took that person to an area hospital as a precaution, Julazadeh said.

Julazadeh said the investigation determined the fire began on a rear first-floor patio, spread to the building and then into the attic space. The specific cause remains under investigation, he said.

“Operating smoke alarms were noted inside the structure, however, the exterior fire likely progressed before any interior alarms activated,” he said. “All units in the building sustained varying degrees of smoke, water, and fire damage. One adjacent building suffered thermal damage to the siding, but the fire was brought under control before significant damage occurred.”

The American Red Cross is helping nine adults who were displaced by the fire.

Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department responded to the scene.

Castlewood Townhomes Damaged by Fire Charleston, SC (March 28, 2022): The Charleston County Consolidated dispatch... Posted by Charleston Fire Department on Monday, March 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.