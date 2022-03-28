CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel baseball team could not complete the sweep of George Mason as the Bulldogs fell 6-4 Sunday afternoon inside Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Game Information

Score: George Mason 6, The Citadel 4

Records: The Citadel (16-7), George Mason (8-14)

Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel wins 2-1

How it Happened

· The Bulldogs got on the board with an unearned run in the first inning. After a throwing error extended the inning, Ryan McCarthy lined a ball to right that made its wall to the wall for a RBI triple.

· The lead doubled in the second as three walks loaded the bases with two outs. A wild pitch scored the runner from third.

· The Citadel scored again in the third inning as McCarthy walked and was balked to second. On the next pitch, Noah Mitchell ripped a ball down the third-base line for a RBI single.

· The Patriots got on the board in the fourth on a solo homer from Connor Dykstra.

· The Bulldogs got the run back in the bottom of the inning as Wesley Lane drew a one-out walk and came in to score on a Cole Simpson base hit through the left side.

· Mason looked to get back in the game in the fifth as they loaded the bases with no outs. Brett Stallings singled to center drive in a run, but the relay throw from Skole got the second runner at the plate. The play was followed up by a 4-6-3 inning-ending double play to limit the damage to just one run.

· The Patriots threatened again in the seventh inning as they loaded the bases with one out. They were only able to score one run on a Stallings sacrifice fly to right.

· Mason was able to take the lead in the eighth inning on a RBI fielder’s choice and then RBI double from Carson Pracht.

· The Patriots added an insurance run in the ninth on a RBI single from Kamron Smith.

Inside the Box Score

· Ben Hutchins turned in another strong start as he allowed just two runs on four hits over 6.1 innings.

· Tyler Dunn (1-1) suffered the loss after giving up three runs on six hits over 1.2 innings.

· Danny Hosley (3-2) threw 5.0 shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four, to pick up the win in relief.

· Ryan McCarthy extended his hit streak with a RBI triple.

· The Bulldogs drew eight walks, with Dylan Costa drawing three and Travis Lott two. Lott was also hit by a pitch.

· The loss put an end to the Bulldogs six-game win streak, its longest since 2015.

· The Bulldogs have won all six weekend series played so far this season.

On Deck

The Bulldogs close out their 20-game home stand as they welcome North Florida to Riley Park on March 29 at 6 p.m.

