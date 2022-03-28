SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Judge OKs emails to Jan. 6 panel, sees likely Trump crimes

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ordered the release of more than 100 emails from Trump adviser John Eastman to the House committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, asserting it is “more likely than not” that former President Donald Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge David Carter marked a major legal win for the panel as it looks to correspondence from Eastman, the lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the presidential election.

“Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021,” Carter wrote in the ruling submitted in the federal Central District of California.

Eastman was trying to withhold documents from the committee on the basis of an attorney-client privilege claim between him and the former president. The committee responded earlier this month, arguing that there is a legal exception allowing the disclosure of communications regarding ongoing or future crimes.

An attorney representing Eastman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The March 3 filing from the committee was their most formal effort to link the former president to a federal crime. Lawmakers do not have the power to bring criminal charges on their own and can only make a referral to the Justice Department. The department has been investigating last year’s riot, but it has not given any indication that it is considering seeking charges against Trump.

The committee argued in the court documents that Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Trump and those working with him then spread false information about the outcome of the presidential election and pressured state officials to overturn the results, potentially violating multiple federal laws, the panel said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police say a passenger in a vehicle was fatally shot late Saturday night by...
North Charleston Police investigate deadly shooting
Charleston Police investigators say surveillance video from a James Island school where an...
After reviewing school surveillance video, police call attempted kidnapping report false
It happened on Interstate 95 at the 97-mile marker around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Troopers investigating deadly single-vehicle crash
It happened on Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard around 8:55 p.m.
Troopers: 1 dead after Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
Crews responded at 11 a.m. to a fire reported in a storage room at the Stars Rooftop and Grill...
Firefighters battle downtown restaurant storage room fire

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks Monday in Washington, D.C. The president is announcing his budget...
Biden’s budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits
Talking Heads co-founders Tina Weymouth and Chris Frantz survived a head-on collision with a...
Talking Heads bandmates survive crash with suspected drunken driver in Connecticut
The quake measured a magnitude 0.9 and was detected less than a mile south of the Centerville...
Minor early-morning earthquake reported in Dorchester County
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas listens as President Donald Trump speaks before...
Justice Thomas joins Supreme Court arguments remotely after hospital stay