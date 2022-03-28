Killing of SC couple and their dog unsolved 5 months later

MARION, S.C. (WMBF/AP) - Deputies say they need help figuring out who killed a couple and their dog in a Marion County home five months ago.

Neighbors called 911 in the Blue Savannah community at around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 3 to report hearing gunshots.

Deputies responded to the home and found 45-year-old Cathy Diane Thompkins; her 49-year-old husband John Michael Thompkins; and their dog “Tipsy” all shot to death.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said the two lived inside the home where they were found.

Investigators have not made any arrests in the killing and are asking for any additional information to help them determine who killed the couple and why.

The State Law Enforcement Division is helping the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 843-423-8399.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.